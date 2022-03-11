Increasing wind and increasing temperatures through Saturday

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for part of northeastern Montana, including Valley County and northern Phillips County, until 11am Friday. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. These wind chills are also going to cause stress on young livestock (and other outdoor animals), so please take the appropriate precautions to protect them.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and all of Glacier County from 8pm Friday until 2pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 75 mph are going to be possible at times.

A High Wind Watch is also in effect for Cascade County, Chouteau County, Fergus County, Judith Basin County, eastern Pondera County, eastern Teton County, and Toole County from 2am until 5pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

In central Montana, it is going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the single digits and low teens above zero. In eastern Montana, it is going to be very cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and low teens below zero, and wind chills are going to be in the teens and 20s below zero for a lot of the night. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a couple isolated snow showers around, generally before midnight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few snow and rain showers around, generally during the evening and generally in the mountains, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to become windy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds tomorrow afternoon/evening are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and it is going to become breezy tomorrow in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds tomorrow afternoon/evening are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 20s in the mountains and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, and highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s for everyone else.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a lot warmer on Saturday than it has been for most of this week as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s. Strong winds are also expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler on Sunday than it is going to be on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 40s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a couple isolated mountain rain and snow showers around. There are then going to be a few scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Tuesday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be windy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

For next Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around as another disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have increasing clouds and dry conditions on Thursday. It is also going to be windy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.