Increasing temperatures and increasing wind

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few areas of light snow around as a disturbance leaves our area. New snow accumulation of up to an inch is possible in locations that see some snow tonight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits above and below zero. The wind is also going to increase some later on tonight, and there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around after midnight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be warmer tomorrow than they have been all week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Saturday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to continue to warm up this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the 40s. We are also going to have strong winds around this weekend along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and we are going to have gusty/strong winds around this weekend in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Monday and Tuesday, generally in the mountains, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to be breezy/windy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Mild temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

On Wednesday, we are going to have a chance to see some rain and snow showers, especially in the mountains, as another disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.