Increasing clouds with a few showers around on Tuesday and Wednesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8pm Monday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s, and there are going to be some areas of frost around later on tonight. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For both tomorrow and Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the PM hours and especially in the higher elevations. A few thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow and Wednesday. It is also going to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and 60s. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is then just going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph in most locations.

On Thursday, there are going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, mainly in locations east of I-15, as a storm system passes by our area to the east. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around Thursday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Seasonable temperatures are also expected on Thursday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s.

It is going to be windy on Friday as a cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be cooler on Friday than it is going to be on Thursday as highs are only going to be in the 50s. There are also going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Friday as this cold front passes through our area.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.