Increasing clouds with a few PM showers/storms on Wednesday

There are going to be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with patchy fog developing in a few areas after midnight. It is also going to be a little warmer tonight than it was last night, but still cool as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most spots.

Tomorrow’s weather will basically be a repeat of today’s weather as we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have below average temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. It is also going to be a bit hazy tomorrow along portions of the Hi-Line as some Canadian wildfire smoke works its way into the state.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers/storms around during the afternoon and evening as an upper-level trough remains in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some for Thursday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. It will also be a bit hazy on Thursday along portions of the Hi-Line.

A disturbance is then going to pass through our area on Friday, so we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Although there will be a good amount of cloud cover around, dry conditions are expected. It is also going to be a bit breezy and warm on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to 80s.

The first full weekend of June will feature awesome weather, so definitely spend as much time outdoors as possible. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, and on Sunday, we are going to have lots of sunshine. It is also going to be mainly dry and warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Little wind is then expected on Sunday.

Monday will be the hottest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Monday. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Tuesday with a chance of PM showers/storms as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be slightly cooler, but still warm on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.