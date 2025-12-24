A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Hi-Line from I-15 to the Blaine/Phillips County line until 9am Wednesday.

A lot of locations were dry today, but there were some isolated rain, freezing rain, and snow showers around as a disturbance began to impact the state. Tonight, most locations will be dry, but a few light freezing rain and snow showers are possible along the Hi-Line, generally east of I-15. A light glaze of ice may accumulate, which may make roads slippery. It is also going to be partly cloudy tonight and there will be a few areas of freezing fog around. Lows tonight will be in the teens, 20s, and low to mid 30s.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Increasing clouds on Christmas Eve with a wintry mix at night

If you are traveling on Christmas Eve, you will have good weather to do so. It will be mostly cloudy, but it will also be mainly dry through the early evening, so roads should be in good shape. It will be a cooler day in north-central Montana as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper teens, 20s, and low 30s, but it will remain mild around Helena, Lewistown, and Stanford with highs in the upper 30s and 40s. It will be a bit breezy (10-20 mph) tomorrow along the eastern half of the Hi-Line and in/around the higher terrain in central Montana. Elsewhere, there will be little to no wind.

A disturbance will pass through north-central Montana late Wednesday evening through Christmas morning. There will be scattered snow, freezing rain, and rain showers around as this disturbance passes through. Snow accumulation will be minimal, a coating or less for most. Ice accumulation will be an issue though as some areas may receive up to or over .1” of ice, especially east of I-15. This ice will make roads extremely slippery Wednesday night and Christmas morning. If you will be traveling anywhere Christmas morning, make sure you use extreme caution and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go. Isolated rain and freezing rain showers are then possible during the afternoon and evening as the disturbance departs our area.

Highs on Christmas will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s along the Hi-Line and the mid to upper 30s and 40s south of the Hi-Line. The day will start off cloudy, but the skies will clear out some later in the day. There will also be a little breeze around.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around Helena and a few rain, freezing rain, and snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally along the Hi-Line and in the mountains. It is also going to be breezy and warmer on Friday as sustained winds will be between 10 and 25 mph and highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around Friday night and Saturday morning as another disturbance impacts the state. It is also going to be partly cloudy on Saturday. The temperatures will also be a lot colder on Saturday as highs are going to be in the single digits, teens, and 20s.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s on Sunday and the 30s and 40s on Monday and Tuesday. Gusty winds (10-30 mph) are also expected on these three days.