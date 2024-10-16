Increasing clouds, hazy, and warm on Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some of the mountains near Helena and Bozeman from 3am Thursday until 12pm Friday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for some of the mountains in southwestern and south-central Montana from 3am Thursday until 12pm/3pm Friday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for some of the mountains in south-central Montana and northern Wyoming from 6am Thursday until 6pm Friday.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with increasing haze/smoke in north-central Montana and hazy/smoky skies around Helena. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds and decreasing haze throughout the day as a cold front begins to approach our area. A few showers are also possible tomorrow evening, generally around and west of I-15. It is also going to be breezy in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and the wind is going to get stronger as the day goes on. Also, the strongest wind tomorrow is going to be along the Rocky Mountain Front. Tomorrow is also going to be our last warm day of the week as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s in most locations.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow night through Thursday morning as this cold front passes through our area. Thursday afternoon/evening, there are going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around Helena, generally south and east of the city, and there are going to be isolated rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana as the disturbance associated with the cold front continues to impact our area. It is also going to be mostly cloudy Wednesday night and Thursday. Breezy conditions are also expected Wednesday night and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be significantly cooler on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations.

On Friday, we are going to have decreasing clouds and mostly dry conditions as Thursday’s disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cool and a little breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have pretty nice weather as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warming temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday. The one nuisance this weekend is going to be the wind though as gusty winds are expected throughout the weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few rain and mountain snow showers around on Monday as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and cooler on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and cool temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s.