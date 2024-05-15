Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures on Wednesday

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Belt Creek in the Little Belts until 9pm Wednesday as minor flooding is occurring.

There are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, generally along the Hi-Line, as a disturbance begins to impact our area. There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night, mainly along the Hi-Line and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night.

It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

We are then going to have gusty winds around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be warm on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the Hi-Line.

It is then going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. It is also going to be cooler on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow and Thursday as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line.

For this weekend, we are going to have a chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and near to slightly below average temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening and especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, as another disturbance impacts our area. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to continue to have near to slightly below average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.