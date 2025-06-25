Increasing clouds and warm temperatures on Wednesday

We had beautiful weather today, so hopefully you were able to spend some time outdoors enjoying it! Tonight, we are going to have mainly clear skies and pleasant temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to continue to be a little bit hazy tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is also going to be a little bit of haze around again tomorrow.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, generally during the afternoon/evening, and there are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. A couple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds are also possible on Thursday, mainly east of a line from Havre to Lewistown. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and partly cloudy skies on Friday.

The temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy across parts of the plains on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Friday along the Hi-Line and in western portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

This upcoming weekend will feature much nicer weather than what we had this past weekend. On Saturday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. We are then going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions on Sunday. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The temperatures will warm up some early next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Monday and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Tuesday. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday. A few showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Tuesday, generally in the mountains.