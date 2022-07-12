Hot with scattered showers and storms on Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for a lot of eastern Montana from 12pm until 8pm Wednesday as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 90s and low 100s.

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it has been over the past several nights as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds tomorrow night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance leaves our area.

Frequent lightning, brief heavy rainfall, small to medium-sized hail, and/or gusty winds are possible with all thunderstorms that we see tomorrow and tomorrow night. A few of the thunderstorms that we see tomorrow and tomorrow night may also be severe with damaging winds (wind above 58 mph). Please stay weather aware if you are going to be outside at all tomorrow/tomorrow night.

It is also going to be very hot tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper 80s to the low 100s, with most locations topping out in the 90s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana, and a few scattered PM showers and thunderstorms around in south-central Montana. The temperatures are also going to be slightly cooler on Thursday than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

We are then going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies on Friday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be hot on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Saturday, and increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. It is also going to be very hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

We are then going to have mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday. It is also going to be a little cooler, but still very warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.