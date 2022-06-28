Hot with some scattered PM showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it has been over the past few nights as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds and hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There are also going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow evening, and tomorrow night as a disturbance passes through our area. A few of these thunderstorms may also be severe with 60+ mph wind gusts. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow and tomorrow night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15, as Tuesday’s disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be cooler on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. Thursday is also going to be the coolest day of the week as highs are only going to be in the 70s. The high temperatures are then going to warm back up into the low to mid 80s for Friday. There is also only going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

It is going to be warm for the 4th of July holiday weekend as highs on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are going to be in the 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Saturday is also going to be the sunniest and driest day of the holiday weekend as we are going to have mostly sunny skies with just some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. We are then going to have a chance to see some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on both Sunday and Monday, generally during the PM hours, as a storm system begins to impact our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday.