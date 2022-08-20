Hot with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms on Saturday

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. The aurora borealis may also be visible again tonight in locations that are near the U.S.-Canada border. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight in some locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with increasing clouds later in the day. There are also going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around late tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow evening, and tomorrow night, generally in locations that are along the Rocky Mountain Front as well as in locations that are in southwestern Cascade County, Jefferson County, and Lewis and Clark County. Gusty winds and new fire starts due to lightning are going to be the main hazards with these thunderstorms.

It is also going to be hot tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow in eastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana as wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a little bit cooler on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Monday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be very warm/hot on Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these three days. It is also going to be cooler on these three days than it has been for most of this month as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations, with Wednesday being the coolest day.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations.