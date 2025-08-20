A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for eastern Montana until Wednesday evening.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of southwestern Montana for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

It will be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers/storms, generally in western portions of north-central Montana (west of a line from Havre to Lewistown) and along the Hi-Line, as a disturbance passes through our area.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler than today, but still pretty hot as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most spots. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies tomorrow, with the cloud cover increasing during the afternoon and evening. There will also be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around late tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow evening, and tomorrow night (generally before midnight), generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area.

Check out my forecast for the timing of the showers and thunderstorms:

Hot again on Wednesday with a chance of PM showers/storms

It is going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Divide as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. In northeastern Montana, it will be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there will just be a little breeze around tomorrow. It is also going to continue to be a little hazy tonight and tomorrow, but little to no impact to the air quality is expected.

It will be cooler on Thursday and Friday behind a cold front as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on these two days. There will also be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend will be a beautiful one as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The nice weather sticks around for the beginning of next week as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. On Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s.

Most of the rest of August will feature lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures, so enjoy!