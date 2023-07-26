High fire danger again on Wednesday

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of northern Montana east of the Divide until 9pm Tuesday. Critical fire weather conditions are currently occurring due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm/hot temperatures.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for eastern Montana until 12am Wednesday due to hot temperatures.

We are going to have mainly clear skies tonight with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in northeastern Montana and in eastern portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be hazy/smoky tonight in central Montana and in southern portions of north-central Montana, and it is going to be a bit hazy tonight in the rest of north-central Montana.

We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with just a little breeze around tonight in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will continue to be breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in a lot of locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be hazy tomorrow in central Montana and in southern portions of north-central Montana, and it is going to be a bit hazy tomorrow in the rest of north-central Montana. We are also going to have gusty winds around again tomorrow, although the wind will be a little bit weaker than it was today, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph (50 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front) are going to be possible at times.

High fire danger is also expected again tomorrow due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures, so please do your part to not start any new fires. The wind tomorrow is also going to be coming out of the west-southwest, the west, or the west-northwest in most locations. It is also going to be very warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations.

On Thursday and Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the PM hours, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to continue to be hazy on these two days, and at times, it may be smoky. The high temperatures on these two days are also going to be a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm and a bit breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.