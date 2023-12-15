Gusty winds, mild temperatures, and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday

We are going to have above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions for at least the next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

Tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures as lows are going to range from the upper teens to the low 30s. We are also going to have increasing wind tonight, with windy conditions developing along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 60 mph are possible) and breezy conditions developing in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 40 mph are possible).

We are then going to have gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to/over 40 mph are possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, little to no wind, and cooler temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Monday. It is also going to be warmer on Monday than it is going to be on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mountains as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Wednesday as this disturbance leaves our area. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

It is also going to be a bit breezy on these four days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to continue to have mild temperatures on these four days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.