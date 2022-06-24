Gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and some scattered showers on Friday

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, mainly in locations east of a line from Butte to Helena to Great Falls to Havre. A few of these thunderstorms may also be severe with damaging wind gusts and/or large hail. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight in central Montana as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations, and it is going to be mild tonight in northeastern Montana as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, and then there is just going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight.

For tomorrow, in northeastern Montana, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few showers around, generally during the morning, as a cold front departs our area. In central Montana, we are going to have increasing clouds tomorrow with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds tomorrow night with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, generally before midnight, as this disturbance leaves our area.

We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are then going to have diminishing wind tomorrow night in central Montana, and breezy conditions tomorrow night in northeastern Montana.

It is also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s, with a lot of locations topping out in the 60s. Cool/chilly temperatures are then expected tomorrow night as lows are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations, and some frost may develop in a few lower elevation locations.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around in northeastern Montana. It is also going to continue to be breezy on Saturday in northeastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. For everyone else, there is just going to be a light breeze around on Saturday. We are also going to have below average temperatures again on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.

We are then going to have fantastic weather on Sunday and Monday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and not much wind as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Sunday, and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Monday.

Some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, generally during the PM hours. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on these three days. The temperatures are also going to cool down a little bit over these three days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 80s; and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.