Gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and scattered showers/storms on Wednesday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight, generally around and west of I-15, as a cold front begins to approach our area. The wind is also going to pick up tonight along and just east of the Continental Divide. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow as a cold front passes through our area. This precipitation will be around the I-15 corridor around/just after sunrise tomorrow and will gradually work its way eastward as the day goes on. Some showers will also redevelop later on tomorrow behind the cold front along the Rocky Mountain Front and around Glacier National Park. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow, with the cloud cover decreasing from west to east behind the cold front.

It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s in most locations (mid to upper 70s and low 80s in northeastern Montana). We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. A few gusts to 60 mph are also possible tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in the mountains. It is also going to be cool again on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around again on Thursday, especially east of I-15 and along the Hi-Line, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

It is then going to be warmer on Friday and Saturday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Friday and partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday.

There are then going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. Some more scattered showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Tuesday. There is also going to be some mountain snow around on Monday and Tuesday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday and the 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations on Monday and Tuesday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.