Gusty winds continue for some with warmer temperatures returning this weekend

The wind was weaker today than it has been over the past couple of days, but it was still gusty with peak wind gusts between 25 and 45 mph in a lot of locations. The gusty winds continue tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, the wind will diminish some as the night goes on, but it will continue to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are also going to be a few light snow showers around tonight, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, and minor snow accumulations are possible (up to 3” in the mountains; a dusting in the lower elevations). It is also going to be partly cloudy and chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s.

There will be some snow showers along the Divide tomorrow, while it will be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry east of the Divide. Gusty winds continue tomorrow in western and southern portions of north-central Montana as gusts up to 40 mph are possible, with gusts up to 55 mph possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze (5-20 mph) around tomorrow. It will be chilly tomorrow in northeastern Montana as highs are going to be in the 20s. In central and north-central Montana, it is going to be a bit chilly tomorrow with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

An upper-level ridge will bring warmer temperatures into our area for this weekend and the first half of next week. This weekend, highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s (30s in northeastern Montana on Saturday). Highs are then going to be in the 40s, 50s, and low 60s Monday through Wednesday of next week. A few locations may tie or set a new record high temperature during the first half of next week. The temperatures will then cool back down into the 40s and low 50s next Thursday as a cold front passes through.

No surprise, mild temperatures in January means that the wind will continue to blow. Breezy/gusty conditions are expected throughout a lot of central and north-central Montana Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday of next week. On these four days, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. The strongest wind over the next week will be on Sunday and Monday. This is when sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. In the valleys, there will be little to no wind this weekend and next week. In northeastern Montana, there will be little wind this weekend. It will then be breezy next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

This weekend will be partly cloudy and dry in north-central Montana and mostly cloudy and dry around the Helena area. On Monday, it is going to be mostly cloudy and a few snow/rain showers are possible, mainly in the mountains. There are then going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around in central Montana and in the higher terrain on Tuesday as a disturbance impacts the state. Mostly dry conditions are expected in north-central Montana. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry. A few more rain and snow showers are then possible on Thursday as a cold front passes through our area.