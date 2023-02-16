Gusty winds and warmer temperatures for the end of the week

It is going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the single digits, teens, and low 20s. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly to mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with some snow around along the Continental Divide and a few scattered rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally in locations east of I-15, as a weak disturbance passes through our area.

It is also going to be windy on these two days along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times, and we are going to have gusty winds around on these two days in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around this weekend as a couple disturbances pass through our area. Mostly cloudy skies are also expected this weekend. It is also going to continue to be windy this weekend along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times, and we are going to continue to have gusty winds around this weekend in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Also, high temperatures this weekend are going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Active weather is then expected next week. On Monday, snow is likely around the Helena area and there are going to be scattered areas of snow around in north-central Montana as a storm system passes through our area. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Tuesday as this storm system leaves our area and as the next storm system begins to approach our area. Widespread accumulating snow is then likely on Wednesday as this next storm system passes through our area. During these three days, significant snow accumulations are possible in the mountains, and several inches of snow accumulation is possible in some of the lower elevations. We are also going to have overcast skies on these three days.

The temperatures are also going to get a lot colder as we go through next week. On Monday, highs are going to be in the 30s. Highs are then going to be in the 20s on Tuesday and the single digits and teens on Wednesday and Thursday. Also, for Tuesday night and Wednesday night, lows are going to be in the single digits above/below zero. It is also going to be breezy from Monday through Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this is going to be a cold wind as it is going to be coming out of the north.