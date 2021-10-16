Gusty Winds and Warm Temperatures This Weekend

For tonight, the closer you are to the Rockies, the more clouds that are going to be around, and the further east of the Rockies you are, the less clouds that are going to be around. Overall, you can expect mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight in locations along and west of I-15, and you can expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight in locations east of I-15. There is also a slight chance that locations along and west of I-15 could see a few light rain showers tonight. Most locations are going to remain dry though.

It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions in central Montana, and sunny skies and dry conditions in eastern Montana. We are then going to have mainly sunny skies Sunday morning, and increasing clouds Sunday afternoon/evening as a cold front begins to approach our area. The temperatures tomorrow and Sunday are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

It is also going to be windy tomorrow in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday in most of Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30+ mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have elevated fire weather conditions this weekend since it is going to be breezy/windy and dry (low relative humidity). There is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect for part of central Montana from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around as a cold front passes through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers on Tuesday as this cold front leaves our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler on these two days than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Monday, and the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Tuesday. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in spots on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.