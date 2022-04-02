Gusty winds and some scattered rain/snow showers around on Saturday

We are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance begins to work its way through our area. In the lower elevations, most of the precipitation tomorrow is going to be in the form of rain, but some snow and graupel may mix in with this rain at times. In the higher elevations, the precipitation tomorrow is primarily going to be in the form of snow. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Seasonable temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated rain and snow showers around. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Monday with a chance of lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow in north-central Montana as a cold front begins to approach our area. In south-central Montana, a mix of rain and snow is likely Monday afternoon and evening as this cold front approaches our area. It is also going to be mild on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. We are also going to have increasing wind throughout the day on Monday, with widespread windy conditions expected Monday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 45 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Tuesday as this cold front leaves our area. It is also going to be a lot colder on Tuesday than it is going to be on Monday as highs are only going to be in the 40s. Strong winds are also expected on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more rain and snow showers on Wednesday as a disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be on either side of 50 degrees. Breezy conditions are also expected on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers on Friday as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. It is also going to be a lot warmer on these two days than it is going to be on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.