Gusty winds and seasonable temperatures on Saturday

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of north-central Montana until 6am Saturday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 50 mph, and wind gusts up to 75 mph are going to be possible at times. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have widespread strong winds around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph in a lot of locations, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times. We are then going to have widespread gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 20s and 30s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 30s and 40s.

There are also going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tonight and tomorrow, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. In locations that see some of this snow, light snow accumulations are possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow.

For Sunday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Sunday along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild on Sunday as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the low 50s.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected for most of next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild next week as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s in most locations, and a few spots may even approach 60 degrees on Monday and Thursday. We are also going to have strong winds around on Monday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. For Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to have gusty winds around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible at times.