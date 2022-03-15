Gusty winds and mild temperatures on Tuesday

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, all of Pondera County, and western Teton County from 12pm until 9pm on Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, especially after midnight, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to be another windy day as sustained wind speeds west of I-15 are going to be between 20 and 40 mph; sustained wind speeds along I-15 are going to be between 15 and 35 mph; and sustained wind speeds east of I-15 are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 65 mph are also possible at times tomorrow in locations west of I-15, while wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times in locations along and east of I-15.

It is also going to be warm tomorrow in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s, and it is going to be mild tomorrow in south-central Montana as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There are also going to be some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around tomorrow in north-central Montana, and there are going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, in south-central Montana as a storm system begins to pass through our area.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. The temperatures are also going to be cooler on Wednesday than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Beautiful weather is then expected on St. Patrick’s Day as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, seasonable temperatures (highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s), and just a bit of a breeze around (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph).

For Friday and Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Mild temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

We are then going to have a chance to see some rain and snow showers on Sunday and Monday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.