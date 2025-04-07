Gusty winds and cooler temperatures on Tuesday

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, mainly around the Helena area, in the mountains, and in locations east of I-15, as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, but will pick back up after midnight. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty throughout the night tonight as gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Widespread windy conditions are then expected across the plains tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front, it is also going to be very windy tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. In Helena, we are going to have gusty winds around tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

An upper-level ridge will then provide us with nicer weather for the end of the work week. On Thursday and Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on Thursday. It is then going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Cooler and wetter weather will then return for the weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures will cool down a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday and the 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday. There is also going to be a cool breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind will be coming out of the west/northwest in most locations.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers, especially during the afternoon/evening. There are then going to be areas of snow/rain around in the lower elevations Saturday night and Sunday and snow is likely in the mountains Saturday night and Sunday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. Mostly cloudy skies are also expected on Sunday.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as this weekend’s storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be breezy and cool on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.