Gusty winds and above average temperatures through Thursday

We are going to have mostly clear skies, mainly dry conditions, and chillier temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. It is also going to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and it is going to be breezy tonight in some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies (via increasing clouds) as a disturbance begins to approach our area with a little snow/rain along the Divide during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be a few rain and snow showers around tomorrow night and Thursday morning, generally in the mountains, as this disturbance works its way through our area. Most locations will see no precipitation from this disturbance. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies (via decreasing clouds) on Thursday.

It is also going to be windy tomorrow and Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have gusty winds around tomorrow and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible, with the stronger and more widespread wind expected on Thursday. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with developing precipitation during the afternoon and evening, especially in central Montana, as a stronger disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be areas of precipitation around Friday night. The precipitation will then taper off as we go through Saturday morning and the skies will clear out as we go through the day as the disturbance leaves our area. Initially, the precipitation will start out as rain, but this rain will eventually mix in with and switch-over to snow, and light snow accumulations are possible in the lower elevations, with several inches of snow accumulation possible in the mountains. It is also going to be chillier on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be cool and windy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph.

There are then going to be a few snow and rain showers around early next week, generally in the mountains, as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.