Widespread gusty to strong winds are expected tonight and tomorrow morning as a disturbance passes through our area. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 80 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Here is the forecast for this weekend:

Gusty to strong winds through Saturday morning; Mild temperatures this weekend

Due to this wind, a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the northern part of the Rocky Mountain Front from 8pm Friday until 11am Saturday; for southwestern Phillips County from 2am until 11am Saturday; and for the Big Timber/Harlowton areas from 11pm Friday until 2pm Saturday. As we go through tomorrow, the wind will gradually weaken, especially during the afternoon and evening.

There is going to be some scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow around in northeastern Montana tonight as this disturbance works its way through our area. In central and north-central Montana, there will be a few rain and mountain snow showers around tonight, but a lot of locations will remain dry. It is also going to be mostly cloudy to overcast early on tonight, but the skies will clear out some during the second half of the night. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with a few lingering rain/freezing rain/snow showers around during the morning in northeastern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for eastern Montana, including Phillips County and Valley County, from 8pm/11pm tonight until 11am/2pm Saturday as up to .15” of ice and up to 1” of snow is possible. This ice and snow will make roads slippery, especially in far northeastern Montana, so please use caution when driving.

It is also going to be mild tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 40s and 50s in most locations.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy to overcast, but the cloud cover will decrease some as the day goes on, so we will see some sunshine during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be mostly dry on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in a lot of locations, but along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, highs are only going to be in the 30s and upper 20s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, the wind will increase as we go through Sunday. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be a bit breezy in some areas on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Another round of widespread gusty to strong winds is expected Sunday night and Monday as another disturbance passes through our area. Gusts up to 70 mph will be possible along the Rocky Mountain Front, while gusts up to 50 mph will be possible east of the Rocky Mountain Front. A few isolated rain and snow showers are also possible Sunday night and Monday as this disturbance passes through our area. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and it will be mild again with highs in the 40s and low 50s in most spots.

Beautiful, spring-like weather is expected Tuesday through Friday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It will be partly cloudy and dry Tuesday and Wednesday and it will be mostly sunny and dry Thursday and Friday. Well above average temperatures are also expected next week as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s on Tuesday and the mid to upper 40s, 50s, and low to mid 60s Wednesday through Friday. Some new record high temperatures may be set later on next week. It is also going to be breezy in some areas next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.