Gusty to strong winds and warming temperatures this week

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana until 8am Tuesday and for southwestern Montana until 12pm Tuesday. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front until 5pm Tuesday. Light new snow accumulations are possible. There is also going to be widespread blowing snow around as winds are going to be gusting as high as 70 mph.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, western/central Pondera County, western Teton County, and western Toole County until 12pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are going to be possible at times.

We have had frigid temperatures the past few days, but the good news is that the worst of the cold is now behind us. As we go through this week, the temperatures are going to be getting warmer and warmer. For tonight, we are going to have rising temperatures. Highs are then going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s tomorrow. On Wednesday, highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations. It is then going to feel great outside on Thursday and Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. A few locations may even approach 50 degrees on Friday.

The lows are also going to be getting warmer as the week goes on. As previously mentioned, the temperatures are going to be rising tonight, so the lows (single digits and teens) are actually going to occur this evening. Lows are then going to be in the teens and 20s Tuesday night and Wednesday night and the 20s and low 30s Thursday night.

The bad news is that gusty to strong winds are going to accompany these warmer temperatures. The wind is going to increase in most locations tonight. We are then going to have gusty winds around tomorrow and Wednesday in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are going to be possible at times.

The wind will then be a touch weaker on Thursday, but it is still going to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are then going to have gusty to strong winds around again on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

For tonight, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few isolated snow showers around after midnight. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and Wednesday with a few scattered snow showers around, generally in the mountains. On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly in the mountains. Overall, we are going to have a lot of cloud cover around this week, but not much precipitation.

It is going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures this weekend are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Mostly dry conditions are also expected this weekend.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday as a storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be a bit breezy (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph) and a bit cooler (highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s) on Monday.