Gusty to strong winds and some scattered showers on Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for Glacier County, central/western Pondera County, western Toole County, and the southern Rocky Mountain Front from 12am until 6pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Wind gusts up to 80 mph are possible right along the Rocky Mountain Front.

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with a couple isolated rain and mountain snow showers around, generally after midnight and especially in the mountains, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and it is going to be breezy tonight in many locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Cool temperatures are also expected tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s in most locations.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow and tomorrow night, especially in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible later on tomorrow and tomorrow night. A little snow may also mix in with this rain in some lower elevation locations. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tomorrow and partly cloudy skies tomorrow night.

It is also going to be windy in most locations tomorrow as sustained wind speeds along the Rocky Mountain Front are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and sustained wind speeds in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusts up to 60 mph are expected, with occasional gusts up to 80 mph possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around during the morning. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Also, highs on Wednesday are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations.

Warmer temperatures are then expected for the end of the work week and this weekend as highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations, and highs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Thursday. We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening.

There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday. It is also going to be breezy and cooler on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations.