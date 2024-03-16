Great weather for St. Patrick's Day weekend!

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We are also going to have decreasing wind this evening.

For this weekend, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions tomorrow and partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Sunday. We are also going to have mild temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations (highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in northeastern Montana). There is also going to be little to no wind around this weekend.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s in many locations, and a few spots may even top out in the 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of rain and snow showers, especially during the afternoon and evening and especially in the mountains and along the Hi-Line, as a cold front begins to impact our area. There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around on Thursday, especially during the morning, as this cold front leaves our area. Some more snow, mixing with rain in spots, is then likely on Friday as another disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Thursday and Friday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot later next week as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday; the 30s and 40s on Thursday; and the 30s and mid to upper 20s on Friday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.