Gorgeous weather again on Wednesday!

It is going to be refreshingly cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. We are also going to have clear/hazy skies and dry conditions tonight. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, and then there is going to be little to no wind tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Hazy skies are also expected tomorrow.

For Thursday and Friday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to continue to be hazy on these two days. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday, and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Friday.

It is then going to be very hot this weekend and early next week (thanks to a strong upper-level ridge) as highs are going to be in the 90s and low 100s. It is also going to be a bit breezy this weekend and early next week, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is generally going to be coming out of the west.

On Saturday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions. We are then going to have increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions on Sunday. A disturbance is then going to pass through our area on Monday, so we are going to have partly cloudy skies and there may be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday.