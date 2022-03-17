Golden weather for St. Patrick's Day!

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally before midnight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow (St. Patrick’s Day), we are going to have golden weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. The wind is also not going to be too strong tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Saturday. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Mild temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Friday, and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to be cooler on Sunday than they are going to be on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around on Monday as this disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be warmer on Monday than it is going to be on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Wednesday as this storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.