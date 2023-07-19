Getting hotter as we go through the rest of the week

It is going to be refreshingly cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. We are also going to have mainly clear/hazy skies and dry conditions tonight.

For tomorrow and Friday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around throughout the state, but most locations will remain dry. It is also going to continue to be hazy on these two days, and at times, the air quality may be in the “moderate” category. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s tomorrow, and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Friday. It is also going to be a little breezy in spots tomorrow and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

It is then going to be very hot this weekend (thanks to a strong upper-level ridge) as highs are going to be in the 90s and low 100s. It is also going to be a bit breezy this weekend, generally during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is generally going to be coming out of the west. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and increasing clouds with a slight chance of PM showers/thunderstorms around the Helena area on Sunday.

On Monday, a disturbance is going to pass through our area, so we are going to have partly cloudy skies and there may be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be breezy and very hot on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather.

