Frigid temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and some scattered snow this weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for part of Lewis and Clark County (not including Helena) and western Teton County until 9pm Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Cascade County, Fergus County, and Judith Basin County as well as the mountains in central Montana until 3pm Saturday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southeastern and south-central Montana until 11pm Friday and for portions of western Montana until 5pm Saturday.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana from 12am/3pm Saturday until 12pm Sunday; for Glacier County, western/central Pondera County, and western Toole County from 3am until 12pm Saturday; and for portions of western Montana from 5am Sunday until 11am Monday.

An EXTREME COLD WARNING is in effect for the Butte/Blackfoot region and the Potomac/Seeley Lake region from 5am Sunday until 11am Monday.

Wind chills are going to be below zero for a lot of Montana from tonight through Monday night. In north-central Montana, wind chills are generally going to be in the -0s, -10s, and -20s, but at times, the wind chills will be in the -30s and possibly even the -40s, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Please limit your time outdoors for the next few days, and if you are going to be outside at all, make sure you cover all exposed skin and wear multiple layers. Also, please keep an eye out on your livestock and try and keep them as warm as possible.

Frigid air temperatures are also expected this weekend. Lows tonight are going to be in the -0s and 0s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the single digits and low teens in most locations, with the warmest temperatures around Helena. In north-central Montana, the highs for tomorrow will occur during the morning, with falling temperatures throughout the day. Lows tomorrow night are then going to be in the -0s and -10s. Sunday will then be the coldest day of this arctic outbreak for a lot of us as highs in north-central Montana are only going to be in the -0s and 0s. Around Helena, highs on Sunday are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens. Sunday night will be the coldest night of this arctic outbreak for everyone with lows in the -10s and -20s.

There are going to be areas of very fine snow around tonight and tomorrow morning. There are also going to be scattered light to moderate snow showers around tonight and tomorrow, generally between midnight tonight and noon tomorrow, as another cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have overcast skies tonight and mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow, with the skies clearing out some as we head into the afternoon and evening. Along portions of the Hi-Line, clouds will clear out tomorrow morning, making for a mostly sunny day. On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers and very fine snow around in central Montana, especially in the mountains, and in western portions of north-central Montana (west of I-15). In north-central Montana east of I-15, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday.

Most locations will receive <1.5” of new snow this weekend. However, in the lower elevations near the mountains within central Montana, including the lower elevations in Cascade County, Fergus County, and Judith Basin County, as well as the lower elevations along I-15 between Butte and Great Falls (excluding Helena), that’s where a coating-4” of new snow is expected through Sunday evening. In the mountains in central Montana, 3-7” of new snow is expected by the end of this weekend. This snow will create slippery road conditions, so please use extreme caution when driving.

Another round of gusty winds is also expected later tonight through tomorrow afternoon as the cold front passes through our area. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. This wind will cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow. Ground blizzard conditions will also be possible in some areas (especially in Cascade County, Fergus County, and Judith Basin County), so please be careful when driving and consider delaying travel until tomorrow afternoon if you can. As we go through tomorrow, the wind will gradually decrease from west to east. It is then going to be a little breezy (5-20 mph) in some areas on Sunday.

On MLK Day (Monday), we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warmer (but still cold) temperatures as highs are going to be in the single digits and teens. It is also going to become breezy in some areas later on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around on Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes through our area. There is then going to be some scattered snow around on Wednesday, especially in locations east of I-15, as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. It is also going to be warmer on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and to mid 30s. There is also going to be a stiff breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph in a lot of locations. It is then going to be a little breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. Another round of snow is then expected on Friday. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. It is then going to be breezy in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Seasonable temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.