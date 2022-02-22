Frigid air temperatures and dangerous wind chills through Wednesday

Wind Chill Alerts are in effect for all of central Montana until 3pm Wednesday. Wind chills as low as 35 to 45 below zero are possible. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. There are also going to be scattered flurries and a few isolated snow showers around tonight and tomorrow. Any snow that does fall tonight and tomorrow will be light in nature, so little to no snow accumulation is expected.

It is also going to be frigid tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero, and highs tomorrow are only going to be in the single digits below and above zero. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to make for some dangerous wind chills as wind chills may get as low as 35 to 45 below zero at times. If you do have to be outside at all tonight or tomorrow, make sure you cover all exposed skin and wear multiple layers as frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes with wind chills this low.

For tomorrow night, we are going to have decreasing clouds throughout the night. Tomorrow night is also going to be the coldest night over the next week as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s below zero in a lot of locations. The wind is going to be light tomorrow night, but wind chills are still going to be in the 20s and 30s below zero for most of the night.

On Wednesday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around on Thursday as a disturbance passes through our area. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot from Wednesday through Friday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens; highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s; and highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Sunday. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s on Saturday and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild and breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the 40s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.