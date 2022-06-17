Friday: Hottest day of the year so far

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for eastern Montana from Friday morning through Saturday evening. High temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 90s, and a few locations may even crack the century mark. Dew points are also going to be in the 50s, so it is going to feel a bit muggy out.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 4am Friday until 12am Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Beaverhead and Madison County from 9am until 9pm Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from 9am until 9pm Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are going to be possible at times.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for Beaverhead County, Broadwater County, Jefferson County, and Madison County from 9am until 9pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have decreasing clouds and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around in some locations tonight as wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, generally in northeastern Montana and along the northern Rocky Mountain Front. A few of these thunderstorms may also be severe with damaging wind gusts and/or large hail. Tomorrow is also going to be the hottest day that we have had so far this year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

We are also going to have some wind around tomorrow, but how much wind depends on your exact location. In eastern and southwestern Montana, it is going to be windy tomorrow with wind gusts over 50 mph possible at times. In central Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana, it is going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon/evening, as wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Finally, in central and western portions of north-central Montana, there is just going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow with wind gusts generally below 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A few of these thunderstorms may also be severe with damaging wind gusts and/or large hail. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 70s near the Rockies; the 80s in most of central Montana; and the 90s to near 100 degrees in eastern Montana. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be rain showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, and there are going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Monday as a storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to be a lot cooler on these two days than they are going to be tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Sunday, and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Monday. It is also going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Also, the thunderstorms that we see from Friday through Sunday may produce a lot of rain in a short period of time, so flash flooding is possible. Flooding is also possible along the Rocky Mountain Front this weekend and early next week due to the combination of rainfall and snowmelt. If you are going to be on or near any water over the next several days, just be mindful of the water flow and level.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have comfortable temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday, and the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.