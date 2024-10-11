Fabulous fall weather this weekend!

We are going to have decreasing clouds from north to south tonight as a disturbance leaves our area. A couple stray showers are also possible tonight, but most locations will be dry. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, and it is going to be hazy tonight in some areas.

For this weekend, we are going to have beautiful fall weather as we are going to have mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s. Definitely make sure you spend some time outdoors this weekend! It is also going to be a bit hazy this weekend, especially tomorrow, but overall, the haze/smoke really won’t be an issue this weekend as good visibility and good to moderate air quality is expected.

Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and above average temperatures (highs in the 70s and low 80s) are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a couple stray showers around as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. It is also going to continue to be warm on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around as an upper-level trough begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a couple isolated rain and mountain snow showers around on Friday as this upper-level trough leaves our area. It is also going to be cooler and windier on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible at times.