Developing rain/snow Friday afternoon/evening

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the northern Rocky Mountain Front and some adjacent locations until 6am Friday. 1 to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the mountains.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Judith and Snowy Mountains in Fergus County from 12am Saturday until 12am Monday. 10 to 24 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 45 mph at times.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect until further notice for Lodge Creek near the Canadian border. Minor flooding is occurring, and moderate flooding is possible.

There are going to be some scattered showers around tonight, generally in locations around and west of I-15 and generally before midnight. East of I-15, this precipitation will mainly be in the form of rain. West of I-15, this precipitation will generally be in the form of snow, and this is where a coating to a few inches of snow accumulation is possible through tomorrow morning. There are also going to be areas of fog around tonight, especially in western and central portions of north-central Montana, and this fog could create some slick spots on the roads. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight.

It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to range from the upper 20s to the mid 40s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with developing rain/snow during the afternoon/evening, generally around Helena and in locations around and west of I-15 in north-central Montana, as an upper-level trough begins to work its way into our area. There are also going to be some areas of fog around tomorrow morning, especially in western and central portions of north-central Montana, and slick roads are possible.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the upper 60s, with the coolest temperatures along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front and the warmest temperatures in eastern Montana. It is also going to be breezy in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be widespread areas of snow and rain around on Saturday, and there are going to be scattered areas of rain and snow around on Sunday as an upper-level trough is going to be in complete control of our weather. In some of the mountains, over a foot of snow accumulation is possible, and in the lower elevations, a coating to several inches of snow accumulation is possible, with the highest snow amounts expected in locations that are closer to the mountains. This snow may create difficult travel conditions in some areas, so please use caution if you are going to be traveling anywhere this weekend. We are also going to have overcast skies this weekend.

It is also going to be chilly this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations (upper 40s and low to mid 50s in northeastern Montana). We are also going to have gusty winds around in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy in some areas on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be a few scattered areas of rain and snow around on Monday, especially during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15, as this upper-level trough leaves our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to feel nice outside on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.