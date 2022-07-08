Déjà vu? More severe storms on Friday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 9pm for all of central Montana. Severe thunderstorms with 60+ mph winds, 1+” hail, and/or an isolated tornado are possible.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 12am/6am Friday for portions of central and eastern Montana. Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms may cause flash flooding.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight. Some of the thunderstorms this evening and tonight are going to be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and/or a stray tornado. Flash flooding due to heavy rainfall is also possible. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some areas of fog around, and some of this fog may be dense. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night, generally before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15. We are then going to have increasing clouds again on Saturday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in locations east of I-15.

Frequent lightning, flash flooding due to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with all thunderstorms that we see tomorrow and Saturday. Some of the thunderstorms that we see tomorrow and Saturday are also going to be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and/or a stray tornado. If you are going to be outside at all over the next couple of days, please stay weather aware and seek shelter if a thunderstorm is coming your way. The good news though is that on Saturday, the severe threat will start to shift east a bit.

It is also going to be warm tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations. There is also not going to be much wind around tomorrow and Saturday (outside of thunderstorms) as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Sunday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be breezy and warm on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 80s.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over between Monday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 80s on Monday; the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Tuesday; and the mid to upper 90s and low 100s on Wednesday. It is then going to remain hot on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 90s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.