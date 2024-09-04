Decreasing haze/smoke and the coolest day of the next week on Wednesday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight and generally in central Montana, including around Great Falls, Helena and Lewistown, as well as in locations between the Divide and I-15 in north-central Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear and hazy skies tonight, with the cloud cover decreasing some as the night goes on. It is also going to be cooler tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon/evening and mainly in locations east of I-15. Mainly dry conditions are expected tomorrow in locations around and west of I-15. We are also going to have widespread haze around tomorrow morning, but the haze is going to decrease from north to south as we go through tomorrow, especially the second half of tomorrow. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the north. Tomorrow is also going to be the coolest day that we are going to have over the next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions Thursday through Saturday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday; the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Friday; and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Saturday.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of PM showers and thunderstorms, generally in the mountains, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Monday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible later on Tuesday as another weak disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It is also going to continue to be hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s in most locations.