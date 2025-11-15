Decreasing clouds, gusty winds, and mild temperatures on Saturday

It has been cooler and gusty today and there have been scattered rain and mountain snow showers around as a disturbance has been working its way through the state.

From this evening through tomorrow morning, a mixture of rain and snow is likely along the Divide and the Hi-Line and there are going to be some scattered rain showers around east of I-15 south of the Hi-Line, as a Canadian cold front works its way through our area. Along the Hi-Line from Hill County into northeastern Montana, light snow accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible through tomorrow morning. Light snow accumulations are also possible in northern Toole County and northern Liberty County. Roads should generally just be wet, but there could be a few slick spots later tonight and tomorrow morning, so please use caution when driving. Along the Divide, up to a foot of snow is possible on the highest peaks through tomorrow morning.

As we go through tomorrow, the rain/snow will depart our area and the skies will gradually clear out, so mostly cloudy to overcast skies during the morning will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon and evening.

It will continue to be gusty tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front, in/around Cascade County and Judith Basin County, and in/around the higher terrain in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Widespread gusty winds are then expected tomorrow in western and central portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. This wind will weaken later in the day.

Lows tonight are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s along the Hi-Line and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in locations south of the Hi-Line. It is then going to be mild again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. In northeastern Montana, it is going to be chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies via increasing clouds with some isolated rain showers around the Helena area during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to feel nice outside again on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We are also going to get a much needed break from the wind on Sunday, although it will continue to be a little breezy (5-20 mph) in some areas.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Monday, especially during the afternoon/evening, and there are going to be a few rain/snow showers around on Tuesday, especially during the morning, as a cold front passes through the state. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Monday and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Tuesday.

There are then going to be a few more rain and snow showers around on Wednesday, generally around Helena and in the mountains, as another disturbance passes through the state. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. On Thursday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to continue to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Friday will feature nice weather as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s.