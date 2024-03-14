Decreasing clouds and pleasant temperatures on Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of south-central Montana until 12am Thursday. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains in southern Montana and the northeast Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming until 6am Thursday. Up to 11 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

There are going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight and especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds throughout the day, with partly cloudy skies during the morning and mostly sunny skies during the afternoon and evening. A few rain and snow showers are possible in the mountains tomorrow, otherwise, dry conditions are expected. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as an upper-level ridge is generally going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have mild temperatures on these three days as highs are going to range from the upper 40s to the low 60s. It is also going to be breezy on Friday in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy on Friday in central and western portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is then just going to be a little breeze around this weekend.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as the upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening as a cold front begins to approach our area. The temperatures are also going to start to cool back down on Wednesday as highs are going to be back in the 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.