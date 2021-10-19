Decreasing Clouds and Cooler Temperatures on Tuesday

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight, generally before midnight, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds, resulting in lots of sunshine tomorrow afternoon and evening. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it has been over the past few days as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. There is also going to continue to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of evening rain showers in locations west of I-15 as a weak disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

The temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are going to be warmer than the temperatures tomorrow are going to be as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of PM valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers as a disturbance begins to pass through our area, and locations in western, southwestern, and south-central Montana have the best chance to see some of this precipitation. It is also going to be mild on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around Friday afternoon and evening along the Hi-Line and in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, as multiple disturbances pass through our area. Right now, no one day is looking like a wash-out, and it looks like most of the precipitation on these three days is going to occur in locations along and west/southwest of the Continental Divide. This means that central Montana is going to miss out on the bulk of the precipitation, but there are still going to be a few showers around at times, and we will definitely take whatever precipitation we can get. The temperatures on these three days are also going to continue to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.