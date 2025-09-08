Daily chances of showers/storms this week

Widespread hazy conditions are expected for at least the next couple of days. The good news though is that it looks like we are done with the worst of the smoke, so the air quality should be in the “good” or moderate” category in most locations, with the biggest impact from this haze being reduced visibility.

There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms around this evening. Overnight, we are going to have mostly clear skies, mainly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, mainly around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana (west of a line from Havre to Lewistown), as a disturbance impacts our area. There will continue to be a few showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night, generally in north-central Montana, as this disturbance departs our area.

It is also going to be warm again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Wednesday will be the driest day of the next week as there are only going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be warm again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s, with the coolest temperatures around Helena. There will also be a little breeze on Wednesday along the eastern half of the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Cooler and wetter weather is then expected for the end of the week and this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in complete control of our weather. On Thursday, there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are then expected on Friday. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days and high temperatures are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

This weekend will not be a wash-out, but you will want to have the rain jacket handy, as there are going to be showers and a few thunderstorms around on Saturday and there are going to be some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Sunday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s, so it will be a cool weekend.