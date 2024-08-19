Daily chances of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for a lot of western and central Montana until 10pm Monday.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance passes through our area. Some severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (up to 75 mph) and/or large hail (up to 2” in diameter) are also possible this evening and early tonight. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit hazy tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter) are also possible tomorrow. There are also going to be areas of haze around tomorrow, and it will be very warm to hot tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the PM hours and generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter) are also possible on Wednesday.

It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday along the Rocky Mountain Front and the western half of the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it is just going to be a little breezy on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph. The temperatures are also going to be cooler on Wednesday than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. More wind is also expected on these two days as gusty winds (sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph) are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County, and breezy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph) are expected everywhere else. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Friday.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, generally during the PM hours, as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday as this upper-level trough passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday and the 70s and upper 60s on Sunday. There is also going to be a good breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph on both days.