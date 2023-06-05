Daily chances of showers and thunderstorms again this week

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for western Valley County, including around Hinsdale and Tampico, until 10am Tuesday. Flooding has been occurring in this area.

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Milk River around Glasgow until Friday morning. Minor flooding has been and will continue to occur in this area.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around early on tonight as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms around late tonight/tomorrow morning as a cold front begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon/evening, generally in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight and partly cloudy skies tomorrow.

Tonight, lows are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is then going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations (80s in northeastern Montana). It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as the cold front passes through as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and the wind is going to be coming out of the north.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be warmer on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Thursday and Friday, especially during the PM hours. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to cool down slightly over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday, and the 70s on Friday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the east-northeast.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, generally during the afternoon/evening, and some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, mainly during the afternoon/evening. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is then expected on Monday as yet another disturbance passes through our area. Also, highs on Monday are going to be in the 70s in most locations.