Cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening, tonight, and tomorrow as a cold front works its way through our area. With any thunderstorms that do develop, gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall, small to medium-sized hail, and frequent lightning are all possible, so please keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow.

We are going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. It is then going to be cooler tomorrow than it has been over the past few days as highs are only going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas tomorrow (especially east of I-15) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and mainly in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be warmer on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. It is also going to be breezy in western and central portions of north-central Montana on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have gusty winds around on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild/warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Thursday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday. There are also going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on these two days, generally in locations east of I-15 on Thursday and generally in locations along the Hi-Line on Friday. We are also going to have decreasing clouds on Thursday and mostly sunny skies on Friday.

There are then going to be scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms around on Saturday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and cooler on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph and highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Sunday and the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Monday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.