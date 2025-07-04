Cooler with PM showers/storms on the 4th of July

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies this evening and tonight with just some isolated showers/storms around in central and northeastern Montana before midnight. The wind will also diminish this evening, and there will just be a light breeze around tonight. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s, with the coolest temperatures along the Rocky Mountain Front and the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

The weather for Independence Day will start off nice, but will turn wet and stormy later in the day as a disturbance begins to impact our area. Around the Helena area, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening. In north-central Montana, we are going to have increasing clouds tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening.

This precipitation will impact southwestern Montana during the morning and will gradually work its way towards the north and east as we go through the day. Precipitation will begin to impact the Helena area around lunchtime; the Great Falls and Cut Bank areas during the afternoon; the Havre and Lewistown areas during the evening; and the northeastern part of the state around or after sunset.

4th of July activities tomorrow morning will be dry. If you are going to be celebrating the holiday outdoors tomorrow afternoon and evening, make sure you have the rain gear handy and keep an eye to the sky.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow night, and this precipitation may impact some of the fireworks displays that will be held shortly after sunset. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are then expected on Saturday as this disturbance continues to impact our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and Saturday.

Cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to be in the 70s and 80s tomorrow and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Saturday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in eastern portions of north-central Montana tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in northeastern Montana. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some for Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Beautiful weather is expected next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. From Monday through Wednesday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. On Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around as a weak disturbance impacts our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some more early next week as highs are going to be in the 80s on Monday and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Tuesday. It is then going to be hot on Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s.