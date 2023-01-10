Cooler with decreasing clouds on Wednesday

There are going to be areas of fog around tonight and tomorrow (generally during the morning), and some of this fog may be dense, especially in north-central Montana. We are also going to have increasing clouds tonight and decreasing clouds tomorrow. It is also going to be cold/chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits, teens, and low 20s. It is then going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the upper 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy on these two days in portions of central and north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s (20s along portions of the Hi-Line), and highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low to mid 50s.

There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around this weekend and on Monday as a few disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these three days as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 20s, 30s, and low to mid 40s on Sunday and Monday. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Tuesday. It is also going to be cool on Tuesday as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.