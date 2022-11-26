Cooler with a break from the wind on Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect until 8pm Friday for eastern Glacier County, central Pondera County, and western Toole County. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 8pm Saturday for western Glacier County and western Pondera County. Up to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for a lot of central and north-central Montana from 10pm Saturday/11am Sunday until 8am Monday. 3 to 9 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the East Glacier area, and up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible everywhere else.

There are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tonight, generally after midnight, and tomorrow morning as a disturbance passes through our area. Light snow accumulations are possible in the mountains, and little to no snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and decreasing clouds tomorrow, resulting in mostly sunny skies.

We are also going to have diminishing wind and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. For tomorrow, it is going to be a lot cooler than it was today as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. We are also going to have increasing wind tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, and just a little breeze around tomorrow in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

On Sunday, we are going to have widespread gusty to strong winds around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be chilly on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. There are also going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front begins to work its way through our area. Light snow accumulations are possible on Sunday, and this snow may create slick road conditions, especially over the mountain passes.

There are then going to be some isolated snow showers around on Monday, especially in the mountains, as this cold front leaves our area. It is also going to be a lot colder on Monday than it is going to be this weekend as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper teens and low 20s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the NNW.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as high pressure is briefly going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around on Wednesday, generally during the afternoon and evening and generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be areas of snow around Wednesday night and Thursday as this disturbance passes through our area.

It is also going to continue to remain cold on these three days as highs are going to be in the teens on Tuesday; the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s on Wednesday; and the single digits and low teens on Thursday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.