Cooler and breezy with some scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally after midnight. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Also, the northern lights may be visible tonight, so make sure you keep an eye to the sky!

For tomorrow, there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in northeastern Montana. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow/rain showers around on Saturday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow/rain showers around in north-central Montana. In south-central Montana, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies on Monday with scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow/rain showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around in all of central Montana on Tuesday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Monday and Tuesday as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. It is also going to be windy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to build into our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.