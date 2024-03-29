Cool with some scattered snow/rain showers Easter weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains until 6am Saturday. 2 to 6 inches of total snow accumulation is expected.

There are going to be some scattered snow and a few rain showers around tonight and tomorrow, especially between midnight tonight and noon tomorrow, as a disturbance passes through our area. Through tomorrow evening, a few inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains while little (a coating) to no snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations.

We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow, with increasing clouds tonight and decreasing clouds later on tomorrow. There are also going to be some areas of freezing fog around tonight and tomorrow morning, so watch out for slick spots on the roads if you are going to be traveling anywhere. It is also going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 20s and upper teens, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, with the warmest temperatures around Helena.

There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Easter (Sunday), generally along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana (including around Helena, the Little Belts, and Lewistown) as a storm system passes by our area to the south. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. It is also going to be chilly on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday in central Montana and in southern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Nice weather is then expected on Monday and Tuesday as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday and lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Tuesday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s on Monday and the upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s on Tuesday. It is also going to be a little breezy in some areas on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy in some areas on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Wednesday with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front begins to approach our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be warm again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

There are then going to be scattered areas of rain and snow around on Thursday and Friday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s on Thursday and highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the mid 50s on Friday, with the warmest temperatures on both days in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these two days.